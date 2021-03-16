Superman & Lois Clip: Showdown With Morgan Edge at Shuster Mines

✖

The CW has provided ComicBook with an exclusive clip from "Haywire," tonight's episode of Superman & Lois, which airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the network. In the clip, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) squares off with Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) at the mouth of the Shuster Mines in Smallville -- named, obviously, for artist Joe Shuster, who co-created Superman with writer Jerry Siegel. The clip tells anybody who's tuning in late everything they need to know about the conflict between Lois and Edge -- a showdown that will help shape the narrative and likely the future of the Arrowverse every bit as much as Superman's squabbles with a mysterious stranger who goes by the name Captain Luthor (Wole Parks).

The centerpiece of the episode, and of Lois's conflict with Edge, will apparently be a town hall meeting. That will be someplace where Clark is in attendance, although whether and how the Super-part of their life comes into contact with it is anybody's guess. Certainly, things appear to be a little iffy there, with the official episode synopsis suggesting that Lana Lang's husband and Smallville's mayor are both a little too chummy with Edge for Lois's liking.

You can see the clip below.

TRUTH – While sitting in the stands at the high school football game, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik) spot fish out of water Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) conversing with Mayor Dean and Kyle Kushing (Erik Valdez), and the two see right through this insincere move to try to win over the town. Meanwhile, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) agrees to help Lois out at a town hall meeting, but things get tense when he finds himself pulled in two different directions. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) is having mixed emotions about Jordan (Alex Garfin) newfound status. Emmanuelle Chriqui, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was written by Michael Narducci and directed by James Bamford.

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of The Flash on The CW. "Haywire" debuts tonight.