Superman & Lois "Complications" Synopsis Released

The CW has released the synopsis for "Complications", the eleventh episode of Superman & Lois' third season. The episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, June 6th. From the sounds of things, issues with the Mannheims continue to grow more complicated — so much so that Clark has to leave Lois with the boys as she prepares for a procedure. Things aren't going well for the Mannheim's either, as it is noted that Peia is getting sicker as well. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

BEST LAID PLANS – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) helps Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) prepare for a procedure but must leave the boys with her to help John Henry (Wole Parks) and General Lane (Dylan Walsh) track down the Mannheims. Meanwhile, John Henry and Nat (Tayler Buck) butt heads over her desire to help Matteo (guest star Spence Moore II) and Bruno's (Chad Coleman) plans go awry as Peia (guest star Daya Vaida) condition worsens. Story by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing and teleplay by Katie Aldrin & George Kitson. Jai Jamison directed the episode.

Has Superman & Lois been renewed for Season 4?

As of the time of this article's writing, there's been no word on the fate of Superman & Lois. The series, along with Gotham Knights and All-American: Homecoming are still awaiting renewal or cancellation news and during the network's fall television press conference last week, The CW's President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz indicated that a decision would be coming sooner rather than later.

"We're still looking at those analyzing these shows…and looking at our budgets in 2024," Schwartz said at a press conference today, where The CW announced their fall schedule. "We love all those shows, and they all do very well for us in different ways. We will be making decisions on those probably sooner than later."

He particularly expressed frustration with a lack of control over the streaming in reference to Superman & Lois, which he called one of the network's "strongest" shows. If renewed, the series will air at midseason or over the summer of 2024. Rumor has it Warner Bros. Discover's Max streaming platform may save at least Superman & Lois, if not both that series and Gotham Knights, if The CW declines to renew.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Complications" airs June 6th.