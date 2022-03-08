Superman & Lois: Director Elizabeth Henstridge Teases This Week’s Episode Will Break Your Heart

This week’s episode of Superman & Lois, “Anti-Hero”, will see Agents of SHIELD star Elizabeth Henstridge stepping behind the camera for The CW’s Arrowverse and given the events of last week’s “Tried and True”, the episode is poised to be a tense one. With Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) detained on treason charges and pleas to investigate Ally Allston (Rya Kihlstedt) seeming to fall on deaf ears — not to mention issues within the Kent family — there is a lot going on and, according to Henstridge, the episode is going to pack a major emotional punch. Henstridge told TV Line that fans should be prepared for “Anti-Hero” to break their hearts.

“Oh my gosh, we’re going to break your heart,” Henstridge said of the upcoming episode. “You need a pack of tissues and then you also need a pillow to squeeze into and to punch and to hide behind. It’s an episode that has everything that I would want, and I think we really deliver on all fronts. The acting in it is phenomenal and we’ve earned these really big moments of emotion and turning points for a bunch of characters. We also get these big sequences that have a lot of elements to them, and we get Bizarro, and we get things that I think people are going to have strong opinions on. And we see the genesis of a couple of characters that is going to have a massive impact on where the season goes.”

You can check out the official episode synopsis for “Anti-Hero” for yourself below.

ELIZABETH HENSTRIDGE (“AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.”) DIRECTS – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) pleads with Lt. Anderson (guest star Ian Bohen, “Teen Wolf”) to investigate Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) receives some very upsetting news. Meanwhile, Lois helps Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) prepare to fight the good fight. Lastly, Jordan (Alex Garfin) is still irritated with Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) for lying to him. Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Wole Parks, Sofia Hasmik and Tayler Buck also star. The episode was directed by Elizabeth Henstridge and written by Max Cunningham & Michael Narducci.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on The CW before episodes of Naomi. “Anti-Hero” will air on March 8th.

