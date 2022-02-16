“Superman & Lois”: Emmanuelle Chriqui Talks Lana Lang’s Season 2 Journey

The second season of The CW’s Superman & Lois has only just gotten started, but already it’s brought significant new challenges and threats for all of its central characters. Superman/Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) is dealing with the arrival of Bizarro as well as a shift in his relationship with the military, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) is finding herself dealing with the intersection of family and professional matters, and even Lana Lang has new challenges. The character, played by Emmanuelle Chriqui, is running for Smallville’s mayor but while Lana has Smallville’s best interests at heart, politics can be a dirty game as we’ve seen with the way her opponent is approaching the mayoral race. According to Chriqui, all of this means that Lana is in for a “hell of a journey” this season.

“There so much that goes on,” Chriqui told PopCulture.com. “Now officially the Bizarro world has been introduced and it just gets crazy in the best way. In the best way. Half the time I’m calling Todd [Helbing], the creator, I’m like, ‘Wait, what? Really?’ Lana’s journey this season is particularly heartfelt and it’s really deep and she goes on one hell of a journey. And that’s all I can say without giving it away. But just a lot, the next two episodes you’ll understand. You’ll be like, ‘Oh, that’s what she was talking about.’”

Part of what Lana goes through could include dealing with an intimate betrayal. A recent episode of the series alluded to Lana’s husband Kyle (Eric Valdez) having potentially had some sort of indiscretion with a bartender, something that could not only create issues for Lana’s mayoral race but would be personally challenging as well. And the timing of everything doesn’t seem to be especially great, either. the upcoming February 22nd episode, “Girl…You’ll Be A Woman, Soon” will see the family celebrating Sarah’s (Inde Navarette) quinceañera but things don’t quite go as planned. You can check out the episode synopsis below.

THINGS TAKE A TURN ON SARAH’S (INDE NAVARETTE) BIG DAY – Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez) and Sarah (Inde Navarette) prepare for Sarah’s quinceañera, but things don’t end up going as smoothly as they had hoped. Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) finds himself struggling with feelings of guilt about what happened to John Irons (Wole Parks) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) worries that she might have been wrong about Ally (guest star Rya Kihlstedt). Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) learns that Ret. General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) is planning to train Jordan (Alex Garfin). Lastly, Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) goes searching for the truth about Lois. Tayler Buck also stars. The episode was directed by Diana Valentine and written by Rina Mimoun & Adam Mallinger.

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, followed by episodes of Naomi. “Girl…You’ll Be a Woman, Soon” will debut on February 22.