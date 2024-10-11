Superman & Lois: Watch General Lane Learn The Truth in Exclusive Clip

CW Network has provided ComicBook with an exclusive first look at a clip from Monday’s episode of Superman & Lois, titled “Always My Hero.” In a flashback scene, Lois and Clark go to see her father at the Department of Defense, giving him a piece of vital information: that Clark is Superman. Given the long and complicated relationship Clark had with General Lane before he knew the secret, it recontextualizes a lot for the old soldier, a sentiment he boils down to a simple “I’ll be damned.”

The episode, which follows the revelation that Superman has died and there is no obvious way to bring him back, will explore the complicated relationship between Sam Lane, Lois Lane, and the Man of Steel. The flashback sequences, meanwhile, give some character insight…and some moments of levity, since the death of Superman has left everyone with a pretty heavy heart.

“I think [the flashbacks] assert the tone because again, the episode is so dark,” executive producer Brent Fletcher told ComicBook. “Even though there’s conflict in those flashback scenes, they’re fun. It’s like kind of fun with Superman, and with Clark and Lois telling her dad, ‘”‘Hey, he’s Superman.’ There’s like some humor in that. We just felt like, A, we liked writing it, but, B, we don’t want to bum you out for 42 minutes.”

He paused, and added, “We want to bum you out for like…18 minutes, and then throw some sugar at it. The flashbacks helped us do that.”

“It’s really that journey of Lane in the flashback story, but it’s also in the four seasons,” executive producer Todd Helbing added, noting that the flashback story centers around Lane’s objections to his daughter marrying Superman. “He was kind of oppositional to Superman for so many years, and and didn’t believe in him [before the show started]…We felt a flashback story could help underline that, even if you hadn’t seen the first three seasons.”

Helbing noted that part of the motivation telling this story now, was to use Dylan Walsh as effectively as they could, given the staffing and budget cuts that will leave the show with a lot of its characters only coming in for a couple of episodes in the final season.

“We also just wanted to see Dylan in scenes with Tyler [Hoechlin],” Helbing said, noting that in the present day, Tyler isn’t doing too much acting. We’re fans too! We’re fans of Superman, we’re fans of General Lane, And we knew we were running out of time.”

You can see the official synopsis for the episode below.

THE EPISODE WAS DIRECTED BY DAVID GIUNTOLI (“A MILLION THINGS,” “GRIMM”) – Reeling from failure, Jordan (Alex Garfin) begins to spiral, while Jonathan (Michael Bishop) discovers newfound strength. General Lane (Dylan Walsh) recruits John Henry (Wole Parks) and Natalie Irons (Tayler Buck) to the DOD, before making a choice that will change everything. David Giuntoli (“Grimm”) directed the episode written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing (#403). Original airdate 10/14/2024.

Superman & Lois airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.