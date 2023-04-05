Superman & Lois "Head On" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "Head On", the fifth episode of Superman & Lois' third season. The episode is directed by Arrowverse alum David Ramsey and is scheduled to air on Tuesday, April 11th. In the series thus far this season, Lois has been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer, she's unwilling to let it slow her down. However, form the sound of things, both Clark and General Lane are going to have some issues letting Lois make choices for herself, which could cause some tension. You can check out the preview below and then read on for the episode's synopsis.

"DAVID RAMSEY DIRECTS – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and General Lane (Dylan Walsh) are both having a hard time giving Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) room to make her own decisions. Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) have a run-in with an old friend at the diner. Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) has a surprise visitor. David Ramsey directed the episode written by Andrew N. Wong."

Who is the villain of Superman & Lois Season 3?

The season is set to see the introduction of Bruno Mannheim as the "big bad" or at least one of them. It was previously revealed that The Walking Dead and The Orville star Chad L. Coleman will be playing Mannheim. The season will also see Michael Cudlitz appear as Lex Luthor. Jon Cryer previously portrayed the villain on Supergirl as well as Crisis on Infinite Earths, though Superman & Lois is a show that is entirely separate from both.

"I have a pretty darn good resume, so to say the least, this is the best role for me that I've ever had," Coleman said previously. "The scale of this guy. Honestly, the scale of this man is incredible. He's not to be messed with. This is gonna be a thrill ride. Love him, hate him, but it's not the typical villain. He's very layered. And you root for this man because he makes a lot of sense and he's done a lot of amazing things to transform South Metropolis and so you just get to take this thrill ride."

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Head On" airs April 11th.

Have you been watching the new season of Superman & Lois? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!