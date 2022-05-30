Superman & Lois: "Lies That Bind" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Lies That Bind", the twelfth episode of Superman & Lois' second season. After a nearly monthlong hiatus, the series is set to return on Tuesday, May 31st. The last episode of Superman & Lois left off on a shocking revelation when Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) finally came clean to Lana Cushing (Emmanuelle Chriqui) about his identity, revealing that he and her lifelong friend Clark Kent are one and the same. Given the situation with Ally Allston and the Inverse World, the truth coming out was imperative, but it is something that will come with major implications, though from the looks of things, it may see Lana and her daughter Sarah (Inde Navarrette) even closer. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below and then read on for the photos from the upcoming episode.

"SUPERMAN & LOIS IS BACK WITH AN ORIGINAL EPISODE! — We pick up right where we left off with Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) levitating in front of Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui). Meanwhile, Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) question whether Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark are telling them the complete story. Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) tries her best to get Sarah (Inde Navarrette) to acknowledge Jordan. Erik Valdez, Wole Parks, Sofia Hasmik, Taylor Buck, and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by David Mahmoudieh and written by Rina Mimoun."

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Lies that Bind" will air on May 31st.