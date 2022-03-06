Superman & Lois: New “Anti-Hero” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Anti-Hero”, the upcoming seventh episode of Superman & Lois‘ second season. Directed by Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD star Elizabeth Henstridge, the episode is set to air on Tuesday, March 8th. This week’s episode saw Superman/s (Tyler Hoechlin) relationship with the Department of Defense take an unexpected turn when he was subdued and arrested for treason over a conflict with Lt. Anderson (Ian Bohen) regarding Bizarro. As we’ve seen in the episode preview, Superman will be put in a cell with his brother, Tal Rho (Adam Rayner).

You can check out the episode synopsis for “Anti-Hero” below and then read on for the photos from the episode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ELIZABETH HENSTRIDGE (“AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.”) DIRECTS – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) pleads with Lt. Anderson (guest star Ian Bohen, “Teen Wolf”) to investigate Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) receives some very upsetting news. Meanwhile, Lois helps Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) prepare to fight the good fight. Lastly, Jordan (Alex Garfin) is still irritated with Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) for lying to him. Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Wole Parks, Sofia Hasmik and Tayler Buck also star. The episode was directed by Elizabeth Henstridge and written by Max Cunningham & Michael Narducci.

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of Naomi.

2

3

4

5

6

7