Superman & Lois Season 2 Is Now Streaming on HBO Max

The second season of The CW's Superman & Lois saw some major changes for not just its titular heroes, but for the network's heroic landscape as we know it. Not only did Season 2 kick off with the revelation of another, "bizarro" Inverse World posing a major threat to life on Earth, but a season-ending twist revealed the DC Comics inspired series real place within the so-called Arrowverse. Now, if you happened to miss out on the action-packed season or just want to go back and revisit everything that happened to the Kent family and Smallville, you're in luck. Season 2 of Superman & Lois is now streaming on HBO Max.

The season saw a little bit of everything thrown at Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch). Not only was there the major status quo change with the American military in the wake of General Lane's retirement, but Lois found herself dealing with family challenges as well in the form of the cult leader her sister, Lucy, was involved with — Ally Allston. Recently, Tulloch spoke with ComicBook.com about the challenges of the season.

"It's was a little bit tough for me because one of the reasons I love Lois so much is just how strong she is and how she wants to get into everything, and so she was having to, a lot of her storyline," Tulloch told us. "Season two was her needing to his this and just really zip it and this is not someone who is good at like just keeping your mouth shut. Because you just want to be like 'no, you're wrong' and this is um, so it was such a relief to finally have that scene at the very end, like with Chrissy Beppo, where I'm like okay, I don't have to lie anymore, I don't have to hide this anymore and now, you know, the family is starting to let a couple people in on the secret, so um, yeah."

The season also came with the big reveal that Superman & Lois takes place on a different Earth — one in which Superman is their only hero.

"We're on a different planet, a different Earth. The Superman that you saw in all the crossovers is not the same as the Superman on our planet," Superman and Lois showrunner Todd Helbing told Collider when asked about future crossovers. "It's clearly a doppelganger. Part of how this all folds in the big picture with DC is ultimately a DC decision. I'm sure there'll be more clarity in the future, but as of now, we're a different Earth in the DC Universe."

Helbing went on to discuss that beyond the different realities, the Arrowverse really isn't the same anymore, which will change how crossovers work in the future.

"That version of what we did is probably [done] because we don't have all of those characters anymore," he said. "[From] those shows, all the actors are going to go on and do different projects, or life is going to make them busy. It's hard to speculate other than they're still comic book shows. There are guests in comic book shows all the time. I don't know if we'll have exactly the same thing — it's hard to perceive [what could happen in] the superhero genre."

The second season of Superman & Lois is now streaming on HBO Max. The series will return for Season 3 on The CW in 2023.