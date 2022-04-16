Superman & Lois Showrunner Addresses Possible Naomi Crossover

Tuesday nights on The CW have brought fans some wildly different take on DC Comics lore, with the second season of Superman & Lois and the first season of Naomi. While both shows exist within separate corners of the DC multiverse, they’ve had a pretty interesting common ground, as Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall) is a superfan of the Man of Steel, who is (mostly) a fictional comic character on the show. While Superman & Lois‘ Tyler Hoechlin did not reprise his role when Superman appeared in Naomi‘s pilot, fans have still wondered if a crossover between the two shows might be possible. As Superman & Lois showrunner Todd Helbing recently explained during a panel at WonderCon, those potential crossovers have not yet been discussed, due to the circumstances around the COVID-19 pandemic.

“No, again it’s because of the pandemic, it’s hard to have those conversations,” Helbing explained. “I think it’s hard in general to get anybody to visit the set.”

Given the larger state of crossovers between The CW’s DC shows, as there hasn’t been a proper crossover event since January of 2020’s Crisis on Infinite Earths, this notion isn’t particularly surprising. Still, there’s been an eagerness to see Naomi — and even Superman & Lois, to an extent — interact with the larger facets of The CW’s DC lore.

“She has a couple interactions with him in the comic, and I think that they are so hilarious,” Walfall revealed during a previous roundtable interview. “I think that, if she were to meet him in person, she would probably faint. Not in the way that she faints in the pilot, but in the way that it’s like, ‘This is real!’ She would ask him 20 million questions. I think that that would be one of the most funny relationships that would happen in Naomi’s life.”

“It is a different universe,” Walfall explained elsewhere in the interview. “She can’t necessarily call on The Flash. She can’t necessarily call on Supergirl. I also think that that allows for her to grow more, and it allows for her to learn for herself. But in her universe, she has people like Dee, and Dee can teach her. He doesn’t have all the answers, but he can teach her more about her hero life. She’s navigating it throughout the series. I also think the show is different, because it’s a different narrative that’s told. It’s a different story that’s told. The show’s kind of lighter, but it’s also much darker, and much more personal. Sometimes if, let’s say everyone got powers — would it be such a positive thing or would we feel an immense amount of pressure?”

New episodes of Naomi premieres on Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.