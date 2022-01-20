Superman & Lois Showrunner Reveals if the Series Will Follow DC’s Major Jonathan Kent Storyline

In comics, Jonathan Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, recently came out as bisexual on the pages of Superman: Sone of Kal-El, but fans hoping to see The CW’s Superman & Lois follow suit might not want to get their hopes up. Series showrunner Todd Helbing told TVLine that while they’re not opposed to it, the Arrowverse series and the comics are doing two separate stories.

“We’re certainly not opposed to exploring it,” Helbing said. “But the way our character was set up, it feels like the comic book story and what we’re doing are two separate stories. I don’t think that we will, but we’re certainly not opposed to it.”

Jordan Elsass, who plays Jonathan on Superman & Lois, previously told ComicBook.com that the show’s version of the character is “most likely straight”.

“That is the comic version of the character,” Elsass said. “This character is from a different Earth, it’s a different version. There’s always that possibility, but it’s looking like Jonathan Kent, this version, is most likely straight. We don’t even know if he has powers at this point.”

That isn’t to say that Superman & Lois won’t address sexuality more generally. The Season 2 premiere of the series saw Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) catch Jonathan in a compromising position with his new girlfriend setting up for Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) to have to five his sons “the talk” while this week’s episode saw Jordan Kent’s (Alex Garfin) girlfriend Sarah Cushing (Inde Navarette) confess to Jordan that she had kissed a girl while away at camp, a revelation that didn’t go especially well with Jordan.

In comics, Jon Kent was revealed to be bisexual in Superman: Son of Kal-El #5, written by Tom Taylor. Jon Kent’s new romantic interest is reporter Jay Nakamura. Per a statement from DC, “Following a scene where Superman mentally and physically burns out from trying to save everyone that he can, Jay is there to care for the Man of Steel.”

“I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea,” said writer Tom Taylor. “Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.