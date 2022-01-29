Superman & Lois: “The Inverse Method” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “The Inverse Method”, the upcoming fourth episode of Superman & Lois‘ second season. The episode will air on Tuesday, February 1st and will see the much-anticipated arrival of Jenna Dewan’s Lucy Lane. Dewan first played the role of Lois’ (Elizabeth Tulloch) sister on Supergirl, though this new take on the character won’t be the same as the Lucy Lane who appeared on Supergirl. Superman & Lois showrunner Todd Helbing previously explained that, thanks to “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, the show was able to rewrite characters, including Lucy.

As for what we’ll be seeing from Lucy in this episode, the previous episodes this season of Superman & Lois have given us some clue. It turns out that Lucy was involved with the Ally Allston cult and, at one point, nearly killed herself because of Allston. Lois found Lucy and saved her life but have had a strained relationship since. Last week, in “The Thing in the Mines”, Lois was set to meet up with Lucy to talk only to be met by Allston instead, heavily suggesting that Lucy is back with the cult, which is likely what prompts Lois and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) to go looking for her.

The episode will also see Clark/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) continuing to deal with painful visions that viewers now know are connected not to Doomsday, but Bizarro, who made his debut in “The Thing in the Mines” as well. The previously released preview for the episode teases we’ll be seeing more of Bizarro in “The Inverse Method”, potentially even on the Kent Farm.

Read on for the official episode synopsis for “The Inverse Method” and photos for the episode as well.

JENNA DEWAN (“SUPERGIRL”) GUEST STARS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) are on a mission to find Lois’ sister Lucy (guest star Jenna Dewan) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass), and Jordan (Alex Garfin) become more and more unsettled as Clark’s (Tyler Hoechlin) painful visions continue. Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez) and Sarah (Inde Navarette) share a family breakfast and discuss Sarah’s upcoming quinceanera. Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) and her father (Wole Parks) share a bonding moment. Dylan Walsh and also stars. The episode was directed by Melissa Hickey and written by Jai Jamison & Andrew N. Wong.

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of DC’s Naomi. “The Inverse Method” will debut on February 1.