Superman & Lois "Uncontrollable Forces" Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Uncontrollable Forces", the second episode of Superman & Lois' third season. The episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, March 21st. From the sound of things, something is going on with Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) that both Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) notice despite her attempts to keep her brave face. There also appears to be some tension between Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Sarah (Inde Navarette). The episode is directed by Agents of S.H.E.I.L.D. alum Elizabeth Henstridge. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

Who is the villain of Superman & Lois Season 3?

The season is set to see the introduction of Bruno Mannheim as the "big bad" or at least one of them. It was previously revealed that The Walking Dead and The Orville star Chad L. Coleman will be playing Mannheim. The season will also see Michael Cudlitz appear as Lex Luthor. Jon Cryer previously portrayed the villain on Supergirl as well as Crisis on Infinite Earths, though Superman & Lois is a show that is entirely separate from both.

"I have a pretty darn good resume, so to say the least, this is the best role for me that I've ever had," Coleman said previously. "The scale of this guy. Honestly, the scale of this man is incredible. He's not to be messed with. This is gonna be a thrill ride. Love him, hate him, but it's not the typical villain. He's very layered. And you root for this man because he makes a lot of sense and he's done a lot of amazing things to transform South Metropolis and so you just get to take this thrill ride."

Superman & Lois returns for Season 3 on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8/7c on The CW. "Uncontrollable Forces" is set to air on Tuesday, March 21st.

