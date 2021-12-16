Superman: Stephen Colbert Convinces Henry Cavill to Add Red Trunks to Costume

Stephen Colbert asked Superman actor Henry Cavill to consider adding some red trunks to his costume. The Man of Steel star is getting ready for another season of The Witcher to hit Netflix, but you knew he would have to field some DC Comics questions during the interview. Colbert asked, “I love the look of your Superman. How do you feel about the fact he doesn’t have the big red underwear? Because he looks a little naked to me.” Cavill took that joking in stride as he pointed out that he liked his suit well enough. However, if the company calls on him again for the role, the Superman actor would be more than happy to try to get some nods to the history of the character in there. As always, the star is affable, even teasing the late-night host about his previous comments about the Man of Steel casting. Check out what he had to say down below.

“It was a bit of a hangover from the strongman of the ’20s, or something. And I thought that, actually, it had potential to work. I mean, maybe not exactly those ones,” The Witcher star joked. “I really loved my suit, I thought it was pretty cool. However, if it were to happen again, I would definitely be open to the idea of adding the trunks in some way, shape or form.”

Recently, he spoke to THR about waiting on that call from Warner Bros. to put the tights back on. But as of right now, there’s been nothing to report.

“There is still a lot of storytelling for me to do as a Superman, and I would absolutely love the opportunity,” Cavill explained. “The killing of Zod gave a reason for the character never to kill again. Superman falling to the ground and screaming afterward — I don’t think that was originally in the script, but I wanted to show the pain he had. I did far more emotional takes they didn’t choose; tears were happening.”

“He just killed the last remaining member of his species. That’s the choice he made in that moment, and he’ll never do that again,” he continued. “There’s an opportunity for growth after that, to explore the psyche of Superman as a deep, seemingly invulnerable god-like being but with real feeling on the inside. As I always say, ‘The cape is still in the closet.’”

