Netflix’s The Witcher After Show to Debut Deleted Scenes, Tease Season 3 and Prequel

Netflix’s The Witcher Season 2 is set to finally release later this week on December 17th, but if that’s all the content you expected out of Netflix’s popular fantasy series before the end of the year, you’d be mistaken. The streamer is set to release a 60-minute special of its new after show series, UNLOCKED, on YouTube and Facebook on December 20th that will feature interviews with the cast and showrunners as well as deleted scenes and details on how Season 2 leads into Season 3 and the upcoming prequel, The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The special THE WITCHER: UNLOCKED after show will specifically release on YouTube and Facebook on December 20th at 11AM ET/8AM PT. The after show will be hosted by Felicia Day. You can check out the announcement of THE WITCHER: UNLOCKED for yourself below:

According to the official announcement from Netflix, the after show will feature the following segments:

Hero’s Journey : Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg), Freya Allan (Princess Cirilla of Cintra) and Joey Batey (Jaskier) discuss their characters’ journeys in Season 2.

Adapted : Cavill, Chalotra, Allan and Batey discuss the most important scenes and moments to bring to life from Andrzej Sapkowski’s short stories and Blood of Elves novel.

Deleted Scene #1 : A never-before-seen Season 2 scene featuring Geralt and Triss Merigold (Anna Shaffer).

The Witcher Spotlight : Kim Bodnia (Vesemir), Paul Bullion (Lambert) and Yasen Atour (Coen) join showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich to discuss introducing Geralt’s witcher family in Season 2 and the big action at their witcher stronghold, Kaer Morhen.

Deleted Scene #2 : A never-before-seen Season 2 scene featuring Stregobor (Lars Mikkelsen) and Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu).

Ending Explained: Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich breaks down all the biggest plot twists and turns in Season 2 in full spoiler-filled detail, and teases how those reveals set up The Witcher Season 3 and The Witcher: Blood Origin.

As noted above, The Witcher Season 2 will launch on the streaming platform on December 17th. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca — among others. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix’s The Witcher right here.

