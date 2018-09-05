‘Superman: The Movie’ Returning to Theaters for 40th Anniversary Screenings

Superman is flying back into action this fall as Richard Donner‘s iconic film, starring Christopher Reeve as the Man of Steel, is heading back into theaters for a special event to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its release.

As of this week, Fandango is listing an event titled Superman 40th Anniversary on its website, courtesy of Fathom Events. The screenings of the film are set to take place in select theaters on Sunday, November 25. Unfortunately, the site has not yet specified exactly which theaters will be showing the movie, and tickets haven’t gone on sale. The anniversary screenings also haven’t popped up on the official Fathom Events website yet.

Still, the fact that Fandango has listed the event means that it will most likely take place on that November date, and we will all have a chance to see the film that started it all on the big screen once again.

Superman: The Movie was directed by Richard Donner, and first hit theaters on December 15, 1978. Christopher Reeve starred as the titular DC hero, alongside Margot Kidder, who played Lois Lane. The film also featured performances from Marlon Brando as Superman’s father, Jor-El, and Gene Hackman, as the hero’s arch-nemesis Lex Luthor.

After stealing the hearts of comic book fans everywhere in the film, Reeve would go on to star in three additional Superman movies. His final appearance as the character came in 1987 with Superman IV: The Quest for Peace.

As of now, it looks as though the Superman 40th Anniversary screenings will only take place on one day, and won’t have any sort of extended theatrical run. If you haven’t seen the movie before, or you’ve always wanted to see it on the big screen, November 25 will be your chance.

Are you planning on seeing Superman in theaters this November? Let us know in the comments!