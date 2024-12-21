Superman Trailer Breaks Warner Bros. and DC Records With Massive Views

Superman writer and director James Gunn has taken to Instagram to announce that the film’s trailer has achieved a couple of impressive milestones since its release, posting that, “Krypto really did take us home: With over 250 million views and a million social posts, Superman is officially the most viewed and the most talked about trailer in the history of both DC and Warner Bros. This is because of all of you: thank you! We’re incredibly grateful and, most of all, excited to share this movie with you in July. Happy Holidays!” Gunn was kind enough to give fans an early Christmas present, and fans were all too eager to reciprocate.

This is certainly good news for Warner Bros. who has previously struggled to build a cohesive shared cinematic universe of DC’s characters, prompting them to turn to Gunn and producer Peter Safran to lead the newly-formed DC Studios. The studio needs Superman to be a hit – not only is Superman one of the most recognizable fictional characters of all time, but as this film is kicking off the rebooted franchise, all of the pressure is on it to succeed. Luckily, the trailer’s large number of views and the overall positive response to it are certainly assuaging Warner Bros. executives’ fears.

The Superman trailer stayed true to the iconography of the source material, giving fans exactly what they expect from a movie about the Big Blue Boy Scout – Superman soaring majestically through the sky, his mild-mannered alter ego working at the Daily Planet, bombastic fight scenes, larger than life villains, and so much more. It’s almost as if Gunn treated the comic books as storyboards, so faithful are the cinematic images to the page.

However, Gunn outdid himself, as not only did he bring us a Superman that honors his four-color origins, but he introduced a bevy of other DC characters to the mix, including Superman’s dog Kyrpto, Michael Holt / Mister Terrific, Rex Mason / Metamorpho, Guy Gardner / Green Lantern, Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, and more. There are still more characters from the comics who are confirmed to appear in the film that weren’t featured in the trailer, so fans will be waiting with bated breath for even more reveals. Hopefully, Gunn hasn’t overstuffed the film with fresh faces in his attempt to lay the groundwork for what’s shaping up to be a thriving franchise.

One of the more fascinating changes that has been made to the film since it was first announced was dropping the “Legacy” from its title.

“One of the things was, I thought maybe the title … had a looking back feeling about it, and this isn’t about looking back, this is about looking forwar,” the filmmaker told ComicBook. “When you see the movie, you’ll understand where ‘Legacy’ comes from because it is, again, it’s about Clark and his relationship to the script … and whose legacy is he, really? And so it’s about that. But I think as a title … it felt too looking back.”

Superman opens in theaters July 11, 2025.