Superman BTS Video Reveals David Corenswet’s Clark Kent Voice

A behind-the-scenes video featuring David Corenswet on the set of Superman as Clark Kent was recently released on Instagram, and gives fans an idea of what his voice will sound like in the film. While the trailer gave us footage of Corenswet as both the titular character and his mild-mannered reporter alter ego, he has very little in the way of dialogue. Other than some labored breathing and a wounded Superman whispering for his dog Krypto to take him home, the trailer didn’t reveal much about what his voice will sound like in the finished film.

The BTS video was posted by content creator Reece Feldman. In it, he’s on the set of what appears to be the Daily Planet recording himself asking the audience if they’d mind watching Superman for a second before turning the camera over to a confused Corenswet decked out in office attire and spectacles. Corenswet, still unaware of what’s going on, asks the audience, “Sorry, who? Who are you supposed to be watching?”

The actor ends the video by staring wide-mouthed at the camera, unsure of what to say or who the audience is.

This may not be a bombshell report, but considering how little we know about the characters and the plot, the Instagram video offers an enticing tease about how Corenswet will portray Superman in the hotly anticipated film. Given that the superhero never wears a mask, what changes will the actor make when playing Clark Kent to ensure his secret identity remains a secret? In the Instagram video, his “Clark” voice is fairly deep and staccato – will his “Superman” voice go in the opposite direction of light and loose? Or will he go the Batman route and adopt a darker, more gravelly voice when he’s saving the world as the Big Blue Boy Scout?

Either way, it will be interesting to see how Corenswet deals with the duality of Clark Kent / Superman compared to past iterations of the character. Funnily enough, in a Q&A after the trailer’s reveal, writer and director James Gunn compared Corenswet to the late Christopher Reeve, who dazzled audiences with his portrayal in the 1978 original.

Gunn said that “the thing that connects him so much to Christopher Reeve is, he has a lot of deep training. Like, I’ve never worked in my entire life with such a rigorous actor. He challenged me on a daily basis to really get the most out of his character, get the most out of his story. Everything he does in the movie is utterly true.”

You can bet that fans will pore over every detail released about the film between now and its release in 2025. As soon as the Superman trailer dropped, fans combed every single shot and dug up countless Easter eggs, character appearances, and references to the wider world that DC Studios is setting up with this film. It’s well established that James Gunn is well-versed in comic book lore and, as we’ve seen in his past superhero films, he’s not afraid to make nods to obscure details from the source material.