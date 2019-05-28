Swamp Things Debuts at 92% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Now that reviews for the first season of Swamp Thing have started surfacing online, Rotten Tomatoes has unveiled the show’s debut Tomatometer score — and it’s one of the best in DC Universe. 12 reviews in, and Swamp Thing currently rocks a 92 percent Fresh rating. In comparison, Doom Patrol has a 95 percent rating while Titans clocks in at 79 percent, both series both earning the distinguished Certified Fresh stamp of approval.

As of this writing, the lone Rotten reviews comes from ScreenRant’s Kevin Yeoman, who criticizes the show for putting “atmosphere before character.” ComicBook.com’s Russ Burlingame rated the show in the middle of the pack, giving it three out of five stars.

“It isn’t that Swamp Thing is bad, but Swamp Thing is certainly nowhere near as ambitious as Titans or Doom Patrol,” Burlingame noted. “Is it unfair to judge it that way? It’s difficult to say, but it’s much safer to say that the audience will be doing the same.”

The show has been touted for its hard R rating and when we spoke to series lead Derek Mears, he told us the show was very much about the characters finding out who they are as people.

“The show in general, the one thing that I’m really happy about is the fact that not once have I heard the word superhero,” Mears previously said. “I mean he is a superhero in a sense, but what they’re looking for in the show is that dark horror edge, which made me very excited because that separates us from all the other superhero shows that are out there.”

“It’s an origin story of acceptance and growth as the character Alec Holland is trying to figure out what he’s become as this swamp creature.” Mears continued. “And we all related to that with our own personal humanity. We have those days where we’re like, ‘What’s the point? Who am I?’ And so, it delves into those more adult themes of what that is, and also, falling down the dark well of madness when we start getting existential and dealing with our own personal existential crises, as also we see them through the Alec Holland character.”

Swamp Thing premieres May 31st starring Andy Bean, Derek Mears, Crystal Reed, Maria Sten, Jeryl Prescott, Virginia Madsen, Will Patton, Henderson Wade, Kevin Durand, Jennifer Beals, Ian Ziering, and Leonardo Nam