Sweet Tooth Cast Reveal Who Robert Downey Jr. Should Play in Series

Considering his lengthy time playing Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe it might have come as a big surprise to people when it was announced that Robert Downey Jr. was producing a TV adaptation of a DC comic series. That adaptation ended up being Netflix's Sweet Tooth, which premiered earlier this month to rave reviews. Though it seems unlikely that he'll ever have the chance to appear in the show considering his schedule, we asked the stars of the show who they would want to see RDJ play in the show if he was given the opportunity, and they had good ideas.

Nonso Anozie, who plays post-apocalyptic tough guy Tommy Jeppered, had two ideas for Downey, saying: "I think if our trio in the film became kind of a foursome and he just joined our band along the way and kind of helped us, and maybe helped us along the way in some way... I think a character that maybe didn't appear in the comic book, that he could actually come along and play. I actually think he would have made an interesting General Abbott as well, but I feel like Neil Sandilands has done such a great job in that. But if he was to come on, I think he'd have to join our gang, for sure."

Sweet Tooth himself Christian Convery hopes for a Marvel crossover, adding: "Oh, this is a really tricky question. Maybe it could be a whole other arc of his character? I have no idea. There's endless possibilities of what he could be. That'd be cool though."

#SweetTooth is now certified fresh with a perfect 100% critics score. So incredibly proud of the whole @sweettooth team and can't wait for you to see "the show of the summer." All episodes are now streaming on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/D9s3ZY6Vme — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) June 4, 2021

Sweet Tooth marks one of the first major projects for Downey since his time with Marvel concluded, one of the shows that has him attached as an executive producer and not in front of the camera.

"We heard there was this great graphic novel series and they just had this incredible emotional breadth of storytelling," Downey previous said in a video released by Netflix. "The graphic novels were a little darker, a bit more foreboding... As we were starting to see the dailies I'm like 'This is seamless,' like the novel just continued on."

Susan Downey, RDJ's wife and producing partner, added: "We felt we could really hold onto the themes but make it a more enjoyable place....I just hope people have the experience that we get to have with our kids where we cuddle up on the couch and all watch it together."

Season one of Sweet Tooth is now streaming on Netflix.