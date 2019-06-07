Talisman: Batman Super-Villains Edition Board Game Is up for Pre-Order

The latest spin on the popular Talismsan board game is entitled Talisman: Batman Super-Villains Edition, and it puts you in the role of Batman’s most notorious enemies (Harley Quinn, the Joker, Poison Ivy, etc). The goal is for you and up to five friends to fight through the floors of Arkham Asylum, defeat Batman and release all of the inmates – though only one will become King or Queen of the underworld. Uh, where do I sign up for that?!

The answer to that question is right here at the Warner Bros. Shop, where the game has just gone up for pre-order for $74.95 with a ship date slated for September 30th. The game is also available to order from the manufacturer USAopoly (aka The OP) via Amazon, though there is a $15.99 shipping charge tacked on there at the time of writing. Note that Warner Bros. has free shipping on orders over $100. You might want to browse around and see if anything else interests you.

The official description for the Talisman: Batman Super-Villains Edition board game reads:

“Sneak, fight and search your way to victory in this reimagined version of Talisman. With sights set on a villain and multiple obstacles ahead, players navigate through Arkham Asylum to evade orderlies, officers, and Batman, Robin, and Batgirl to release the inmates and become King or Queen of the underworld.”

What’s Included:

1 Custom Illustrated Game Board

12 Character cards

1 Batman card

102 Encounter cards

24 Feat cards

28 Purchase cards

4 Security Key cards

4 Alignment tokens

6 Six-Sided dice

12 Custom sculpted character figures

1 custom sculpted Batman figure

6 Stat boards

30 Coins

30 Encounter tokens and 36 Fate tokens

Rules

