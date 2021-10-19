Ted Lasso Gets The Batman Treatment in Hilarious Trailer Edit

Ted Lasso got transformed into The Batman in a hilarious new trailer edit on social media. Jason Gallagher really outdid himself with his work on this hysterical mashup. DC FanDome was full of hits, but everyone watching at home was waiting to see what Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson had in store for their upcoming film. Marrying the dark noir tale with Ted Lasso’s sports drama seemed like a no-brainer. Gallagher has also helped make viral sensations for The Ringer and Dan LeBatard’s radio show in the past. But, this is just hysterical. A brooding version of Jason Sudeikis’ beloved coach is not something that anyone knew that they wanted. But, the Internet seems to think the idea is just as hysterical as it sounds on paper. Check out this tremendous edit down below.

https://twitter.com/jga41agher/status/1449891597676695555?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In a previous conversation with Comicbook.com, co-creator Brendan Hunt said that the idea for three seasons of the AppleTV+ hit could be subject to change. People just love the show, and despite a lot of discussion about the most recent season, that love has not subsided. So, believe away, Ted Lasso fans.

“We’ve always seen it as a three-season situation. We still have a three-season story arc in mind, but the thing we weren’t prepared for when we were thinking three seasons, was the degree to which people would take to the show,” Hunt explained to ComicBook’s Patrick Cavanaugh earlier this month. “So, perhaps that intention will be challenged a little bit, but that’s where our head is at right now.”

“It goes without saying, we certainly wished we hadn’t debuted in a pandemic, we wish there was no pandemic to debut during, but if we were some help in that difficult time, that’s great, because that’s, obviously, not what we were setting out to do,” the co-creator also divulged. “Pretty quickly after the show debuted, and, I think, maybe specifically, because there were three episodes that came out all at once in the beginning, the Twitter reaction was different.

Hunt added, “It wasn’t just that people were liking it, people were deeply into it from the beginning, and then as the story went on and the ups and downs and the wins and losses of it all came to a head, it was really, really cool to see people’s reactions to it. It was starting to mean something to them. As bad for the world as Twitter may be, Twitter was a real helpful window into how people were taking the show.”

