Batman’s Vengeance Unleashed in Explosive New The Batman TV Spot

Gotham City is a powder keg about to erupt in an explosive and action-packed TV spot for The Batman. The new 60-second spot from Warner Bros. Pictures comes the day after the Matt Reeves directed reboot returned to the virtual DC FanDome event where Reeves, along with stars Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, presented a behind-the-scenes production featurette and an exclusive trailer. Along with the first look at ally Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), The Batman shined the Bat-signal on Bruce Wayne (Pattinson), Catwoman (Kravitz), officer Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), and Gotham rogues Riddler (Paul Dano) and the Penguin (Colin Farrell).

The reboot about a vengeful Bruce Wayne in Year Two of his costumed crime-fighting career is “radically different” from Batman movies that have come before, Pattinson said in the behind-the-scenes making-of. Pattinson describes his Batman as an “odd creature” who preys on criminals as a way of working out his rage.

A detective, a brawler, and a creature of the night, this Batman keeps a journal and describes himself as the living embodiment of vengeance: “Fear is a tool. They think I’m hiding in the shadows, but I am the shadows.”



“Right from the beginning, there’s a desperation to it. He’s really working out this rage,” said Pattinson, playing a caped crusader still in the formative stages of becoming the Dark Knight. “All the fights seem very personal. He wants to inflict his kind of justice. He’s just compelled to do it. There is no other option.”

“He doesn’t have as much control over his personality, like the delineation between when he’s Batman and when he’s Bruce is not so clear and other kinds of iterations of it where he really knows what he’s doing when he’s putting on the cowl,” he said. “And I kind of really like this idea of it’s a little bit out of control. He hasn’t completely defined what Batman is. I mean, he gets lost in it whenever he’s putting on [Batman] every night. He’s not sleeping and he’s becoming this quite sort of odd creature.”

Starring Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobblepot, and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, The Batman opens only in theaters on March 4.