Teen Titans Sorted Into Harry Potter Hogwarts Houses

The Teen Titans are undeniably a unique part of the DC Comics mythos, with their more lighthearted adventures currently being showcased on Cartoon Network’s Teen Titans GO!. The series takes a strong approach to characterizing its core team of characters — and a new graphic from the network’s official social media account takes things a step further. Cartoon Network recently sorted some of the characters of Teen Titans GO! — particularly Raven (Tara Strong), Cyborg (Khary Payton), and Beast Boy (Greg Cipes) — sorted into the Hogwarts houses of the Harry Potter universe, in celebration of the latter movie franchise’s twentieth anniversary.

The Teen Titans have been Sorted into their own Hogwarts houses to celebrate #20YearsOfMovieMagic! ❤️💚💙💛



You can get Sorted and join your Hogwarts house now with the @WizardingWorld Sorting Ceremony now 👉 https://t.co/nWR644oPOI#CartoonNetwork #TeenTitansGo #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/Psq2S5FO66 — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) October 19, 2021

While we’ll never know what houses Robin (Scott Menville) and Starfire (Hynden Walch) are sorted into, the graphic argues that Beast Boy is in Slytherin, Cyborg is in Gryffindor, and Raven is (appropriately) in Ravenclaw.

Teen Titans GO! is an animated series that follows the adventures of the young Titans: Beast Boy, Robin, Cyborg, Raven, and Starfire as they protect over Jump City. While the series was met with backlash when it first debuted, it has since found a passionate audience, spawned an upcoming spinoff, and introduced epic crossovers with everyone from Freakazoid to the DC Super-Hero Girls to iconic comic creators Marv Wolfman and George Perez.

“If you look at the Teen Titans cartoon show, and even Teen Titans Go! — which is just a straight-out comedy — the characters are still sort of in character,” Wolfman explained to DC Universe Infinite in 2018. “The characters are easily identifiable, iconic characters, each one representing a certain power, a certain emotion, a certain ability. It’s very easy to understand. The depth comes in the actual stories, but their problems are very simple to get and who they are is simple to understand.”

The series also recently earned a new streaming home, with the first six seasons available to watch both on Hulu and now on HBO Max.

What do you think of Teen Titans GO! being available to stream on HBO Max? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!