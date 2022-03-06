The Batman 2 Trends As DC Fans Hope For Sequel

The Batman is dominating the box office, and fans seem to love the Matt Reeves feature. Enough so, most are assuming it will be no time at all before Warner Brothers officially pushes a sequel into development. Most are expecting it so much, The Batman 2 began trending Saturday night as fans of the film explained what villains they’d like to see appear opposite Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader.

While there are already a pair of shows set in the same world in development at HBO Max, Reeves himself said there are plenty of more stories to be told should sequels be greenlit.

“I think the first thing is a very long nap,” Reeves told The Los Angeles Times when asked about the future. “Here’s the thing, my feeling in doing the film was always that I would never treat it as chapter one. Because chapter one assumes that there are more chapters. So what I wanted to do was to make this movie a satisfying experience so that people could experience a new fresh version of a character that the world has loved for over eighty years…I think that if we succeed on that front, I know that I have a lot of stories I want to tell and then we’ll do chapter two, but not because we didn’t make this one a complete experience. Let’s just see what happens, let’s see the audience watch it. I hope they connect to it and if they do then yes there’s definitely more to do and I will not be napping for too long!”

Robin

Wishlist for THE BATMAN 2. pic.twitter.com/NsuybjWcWm — Tyler H. (@TylerHewlett2) March 5, 2022

Pyg

https://twitter.com/CapLarryTrainor/status/1500102677170114567?s=20&t=MsNJksX7uwq2PHUlAnWvzg

Mr. Freeze

bring on the batman 2 with mr freeze 🥶 pic.twitter.com/h5gcvxZbGh — rasin (@rasinchy) March 6, 2022

Man-Bat

everyone talking about the batman 2 villains to be court of owls and freeze, but i wanna see a live-action rendition of man-bat !! pic.twitter.com/hOYePCdHxc — who, me? (@iidaneee) March 6, 2022

Poison Ivy

Colin Farrell wants Jessie Buckley as Poison Ivy in #TheBatman Sequel 👀🔥



THE BATMAN 2 IS COMING pic.twitter.com/2gogXZgSUv — Geralt Of DCUVerse (@Itssan177) March 6, 2022

Hey Matt Wake Up

https://twitter.com/pattinsoneil/status/1500279249567207424?s=20&t=MsNJksX7uwq2PHUlAnWvzg

Hush

https://twitter.com/Fanverse21/status/1500281768213200898?s=20&t=MsNJksX7uwq2PHUlAnWvzg

The Batman is now playing exclusively in theaters.