The Batman Star Barry Keoghan Breaks Silence on His Reveal As SPOILER

Barry Keoghan is suddenly one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. After appearing in Chloe Zhao’s Eternals last year, he’s already landed additional roles opposite Colin Farrell and Tom Hanks in various projects set for release this year. His latest role came in The Batman, where he played one of comic fandom’s most popular villains in a surprise cameo. Now, he’s finally broken his silence on appearing in the movie as fans have gotten a chance to take a peak at the flick. Full spoilers up ahead! You’ve been warned.

As was rumored in the weeks leading up to the release, Keoghan plays none other than the Clown Prince of Crime. That’s right, in the film’s closing moments, Keoghan briefly appears as the Joker in a scene where he chats with Paul Dano’s Riddler at Arkham.

“He’s brilliant, man. And Matt Reeves and Dylan Clark especially and together were amazing to mer eally, really amazing to me,” Keoghan said in a stop with Esquire Middle East8 over the weekend. “And, you know, getting to be part of the Batman universe is [a huge deal for me]. I’m a fanboy of these movies, and especially the Batman universe. So be to be in that world, I’m still pinching myself. He’s a filmmaker I hugely admire as well. And to get to walk alongside him and see how he works, and seeing much like Chloe Zhao, how comfortable he makes you on set, and he gives you the time you need and what you want. I’m in such a blessed position.”

While he couldn’t such much more than that, he did say he had a blast acting with Dano.

“Paul is–I’m a huge, huge fan of Paul. He’s such a good dude as well,” the Eternals star added. “I’ve watched all of his movies, like Prisoners and stuff like that. People say that we’re kind of like as well, and I’m like, are we?”

It has yet to be seen if Keoghan will return to the world of Batman, though an Arkham show is currently in development for HBO Max.

The Batman is now in theaters.

