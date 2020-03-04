The Batman’s Batmobile Has the Internet Losing Its Mind

Matt Reeves continues to build excitement for The Batman, as he took to Twitter to fully unveil what his version of the Batmobile will look like in the upcoming film. The director has been tight with all of the narrative reveals he’s given about The Batman, the next film to tackle the famous superhero, but over the last few months, fans have gotten close looks at Robert Pattinson suited up as Batman, with Reeves deciding it was time to show fans what Bruce Wayne will be driving in the film. Days after Reeves unveiled the suit, a series of images landed online of a scene being shot in broad daylight, with this reveal potentially teasing that some exciting sequences would be shot in the coming days.

Over on Twitter, the director just about broke the fandom when he posted a trio of photos. The picture, which can be found above, shows off the new Batmobile. Of course, the car is plenty impressive, and it has a long history behind it. Every big-screen iteration of Batman has had a car to ride in, and fans have had some classic examples. From The Dark Night trilogy to even Zack Snyder’s take on the ride, the Batmobile is the car of dreams for many, and this new one does not disappoint.

While other interpretations of the car have taken a heavily armored approach, this incarnation is much more sleek and stealthy. The exposed engine in the back is a stroke of stylistic genius, but the car’s body is gritty enough to keep fans sold on The Batman‘s world.

As you can see below, fans are geeking out over the new ride, and we want to hear your thoughts, too. What do you think about the new Batmobile? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter with @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

