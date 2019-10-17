The Batman: Jason Alexander Campaigning for the Penguin After Jonah Hill Talks Falter

The Batman has been making big headlines lately, thanks to new insights into what kind of cast director Matt Reeves is putting together. Zoe Kravitz has been announced as the new Catwoman in the Batman reboot, and just yesterday we learned that Jonah Hill passed on the role of Riddler, while Seth Rogen was at one point considered to play Penguin. Well, since Warner Bros. and Reeves have moved on, we’re now seeing other actors step up and take their shot at roles in The Batman – including Seinfeld star Jason Alexander, who is openly campaigning to play Penguin, instead of Rogen.

Here’s what Jason Alexander has to say about playing Penguin in The Batman:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ok, Jonah Hill passed. Clearly the next move for Penguin has to be someone familiar with marine biology. Ahem. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) October 17, 2019

“Ok, Jonah Hill passed. Clearly the next move for Penguin has to be someone familiar with marine biology. Ahem.”

That marine biology line is, of course, a callback to the classic Seinfeld episode “The Marine Biologist” (ep. 78). In that ep, Alexander’s character Geroge Costanza pretends to be a Marine Biologist in order to impress a woman – only to have the deception backfire when he is called on to save an actual whale that has washed up on shore. Alexander is of course being ironic here, as he doesn’t actually have any marine biologist knowledge – but would be a good actor to consider for a role like Penguin. Alexander obviously has the physical stature to play a comic-accurate version of Oswald Cobblepot, and he definitely has the acting chops and charisma to really standout in what is expected to be a featured bit part.

Right now rumor points to The Batman being based on a story like “The Long Halloween”, which follows a case from Batman’s early years that saw him perplexed by a mysterious serial killer who strikes only on holidays. That story features a lengthy Batman investigation, with The Dark Knight having to visit most of his rogues gallery as possible suspects in the killings.

Joker is now in theaters. Upcoming DC Movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2020.