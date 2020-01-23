The Batman Star Colin Farrell Praises Matt Reeves’ Script

Warner Bros. and DC’s new iteration of the Dark Knight may not be hitting theaters until next summer, but the project is already generating a ton of buzz from fans thanks to the start of production earlier this month. The Batman, from writer/director Matt Reeves, boasts an all-star cast led by Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne. All in all, The Batman arguably boasts a more beloved and high profile cast than any other project in the character’s history, featuring the likes of Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell. How did this superhero project land such an impressive roster? Perhaps it’s the vision and depth of Reeves’ script, which has earned the praise of the film’s stars.

Colin Farrell appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week to talk about his new film, The Gentlemen, and the topic of The Batman was brought up. The actor said that he and Reeves were still working out the kinks of his character, but that the script really just blew him away.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m still in the process of talking to Matt Reeves, who’s the director and who wrote the script. He wrote a really beautiful, dark, moving script, really gorgeous,” Farrell said. When asked if he read the entire script, Farrell replied, “Yeah, with a chain around my arm and cryogenically frozen script, it’s all very hush-hush. But it’s a really beautiful script that he wrote and he has a real love for it, Matt. So we’re still in the process of just finishing designing the aesthetic of the character.”

Farrell didn’t elaborate at all on what the aesthetic of his Penguin is shaping up to be, but he and Kimmel did joke a bit about the traditional look of the comic villain. As pointed out by the host, Penguin is traditionally short and much thicker around the middle than Farrell is.

“Yeah but I have some time to eat and shrink,” Farrell joked. “About three weeks [until filming] but I’m an addict so I can do some damage in three weeks.”

Are you looking forward to The Batman? How do you think Colin Farrell will do as the Penguin? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

The Batman arrives in theaters on June 25, 2021.