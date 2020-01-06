The Batman Director Confirms Colin Farrell’s Role

In case you had any reservation of Colin Farrell‘s exact role in The Batman, you no longer need to fret. Filmmaker Matt Reeves took to Twitter Monday afternoon to confirm Farrell as one Oswald Cobblepot, the iconic Batman villain more commonly known as Penguin. It had been previously reported Penguin is who Farrell would be playing in the upcoming film from Warner Brothers, but this is Reeve’s first confirmation of the casting.

This isn’t the first time the director has taken to Twitter to confirm such news. Last October, Reeves tweeted confirmation Jeffrey Wright would be playing Commissioner Jim Gordon. Days before that, the filmmaker confirmed Paul Dano was attached to the movie as The Riddler.

Previously, Reeves confirmed the movie would follow Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne/Batman as the world’s greatest detective. According to the Cloverfield alum, it’ll be the closest thing to a noir-driven tale we’ve seen of the Caped Crusader.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves said to the Hollywood Reporter. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

The Batman hits theaters Jun 25, 2021.

