The Batman: Comic Writer Scott Snyder Reacts to Elements of His Run Appearing in New Movie

The Batman was finally released in theatres this month, and will already be available to stream on HBO Max in April. The movie, which was written and directed by Matt Reeves, had the second-biggest opening of the pandemic and is currently “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with an 85% critics score after 432 reviews and an 88% audience score after 10,000+ reviews. Many people have taken to social media to share their thoughts about the new film, including comics writer Scott Snyder who is known for writing Batman. While The Batman isn’t an adaptation of any one comic, Snyder recently wrote on Substack (via Bleeding Cool) his reaction to seeing some of the Batman moments he created appear in the movie.

“I thought that Zoë Kravitz was great as Catwoman,” Snyder explained. “I will be totally honest, I’m not the biggest fan of Catwoman-Batman relationships. When it’s done well, I’m always there for it, but I just feel like it falls into the same pattern over and over again: they can’t be together in the present, they get close, and then they fall apart. So, it’s more just that it’s so telegraphed, but I thought they did a fantastic job with it and I thought she was great.”

He added, “Of course, I was super in the bag for the film the second the contact lens popped up 10 minutes. And I was like, ‘That’s in my first issue of Batman with Greg Capullo, oh my God!’”

“The other thing was the last line. That’s the thing about the Catwoman story, I’ll say this and then I’ll stop. I genuinely believe my version of Batman-not yours, necessarily-my version of Batman is happy. The argument that ‘he is not happy, why doesn’t he deserve to be happy?’ He is happy. He’s happy married to Gotham. He is happy going out every night and doing the thing that he thinks prevents what happened to him from happening to another child. And that makes him happy, being a symbol of the best of us that way… I didn’t like the end of The Dark Knight Rises where he got married and left. I felt like he wouldn’t be able to do that without coming back, but that’s me. That’s just my take. So, all the power to you if you have a different one.”

“For me, I loved that they used the last line-the last line of Zero Year is where Alfred says to Julie Madison, ‘I’m sorry, but he’s spoken for…’ And in this movie when Catwoman said, ‘I know you’re spoken for,’ I was like, ‘Oh, my heart…’”

While a sequel to The Batman has not been announced there is an HBO Max spin-off in the works that’s set to be a “Scarface story” that follows Penguin’s (Colin Farrell) rise to power in Gotham’s criminal underworld.

“I really believe in what we’ve done and I’d be excited to tell more stories… We are already telling other stories in the streaming space, we’re doing stuff on HBO Max, we’re doing a Penguin show with Colin [Farrell], which is gonna be super cool,” director Matt Reeves recently shared with The Independent at The Batman‘s premiere. “And we’re working on some other stuff, too, but we have started talking about another movie.”

The Batman is now playing in theaters.