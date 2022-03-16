The Batman HBO Max Premiere Date Revealed

Though the film is still doing great numbers at the box office Warner Media has already let it slip with a confirmation about when The Batman will be streaming on HBO Max. As previously reported the film is now subject to a shortened window by the studio and, along with other upcoming movies’, will debut on the streamer 45 days after premiering in theaters. It was previously theorized that the film would arrive on Tuesday, April 19 on HBO Max, and now Deadline brings word of a landing page on HBO’s website that confirms this detail. The film will arrive on linear HBO on Saturday, April 23.

The arrival of The Batman on HBO Max was previously heralded by WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar who confirmed the 45-day theatrical exclusive window would officially start with their 2022 releases, and notably first up with The Batman. “Think about when movies would show up on HBO, which is eight to nine months after theatrical premiere. The Batman is going to show up on day 46 on HBO Max,” Kilar said in an interview with Vox’s Recode. “I feel really, really good knowing that The Batman, and Black Adam, and The Flash, and Elvis, and a whole host of other movies, are literally going to be showing up on day 46 on HBO Max in a variety of territories all over the world. That is a very, very big change that I don’t think people appreciate, and I feel really good about it.”

WarnerMedia already seems to be planning an entire universe of content related to The Batman for their streaming service though, handing out a straight to series order for a limited series following Colin Farrell’s Penguin. A series also based around Arkham Asylum is in the works, which Matt Reeves previously confirmed is a re-work of a previously announced GCPD TV show.

As of this writing The Batman has brought in over $252 million at the domestic box office with another $225 million internationally for a worldwide total of $478 million. Currently there’s minimal competition for The Batman at movie theaters though with Spider-Man: No Way Home mostly finished and no huge studio hits arriving until April. Deadline reports that the film is estimated to clear $400 million in the US by the time its run concludes.

Are you marking your calendar for the arrival of The Batman on HBO Max? Sound off in the comments below to let us know if you’ve already seen it or if you’re waiting on its streaming debut.