The Batman Composer Michael Giacchino Reveals He’s Seen Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit and Teases Different Version of Character

Composer Michael Giacchino has seen the Batsuit to be worn by new Dark Knight actor Robert Pattinson in the Matt Reeves-directed The Batman, which promises a “different” take on the character. The Academy Award-winning composer, who previously teamed with Reeves on Let Me In as well as Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes, scored the Marvel Studios fanfare and superhero efforts Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home. When he enters the DC film universe with The Batman, Giacchino hopes to achieve something that is “different from everyone else’s”:

“It’s a little crazy at times, but I get to work on the films I love to work on. I love those big sort of event films — Star Trek, Star Wars, all the Marvel stuff — I love all of those, it’s really fun to be a part of those because that’s what I loved as a kid. And now to look back and see all those things, every one of those movies is something that I either had a comic book of or watched the movies as a kid and it’s just so weird to be a part of it,” Giacchino told Hey U Guys at the BAFTA Awards, where Giacchino said he’s now “in the middle of beginning some stuff for Batman.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That is a really fun thing to be a part of because, again, I loved Batman, as we all do, growing up,” he said. “So it’s just fun to be a part of taking it and doing your own version of it.”

Asked which comic book influences inspired The Batman, Giacchino would only reveal the reboot aims to “do something different.”

“Matt and I have talked about this for well over a year now. We’re like best friends so we talk all the time anyway, so this is just a normal part of our conversations,” Giacchino said. “‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we did this? Wouldn’t it be fun if we did this? Let’s take it in this direction, do something different.’ That’s what we’re trying to do, is to take it and do our version of it, the thing that we would want to do, and hopefully that is different from everyone else’s.”

Giacchino drew comparisons to the changing of hands between creative teams across Batman’s more than 80-year comic book history, adding, “I used to love going in and seeing everyone’s different take on Batman. You’d get a comic book series and it would be a whole new take on the character, and that was always fun to do, and I feel like we’re part of that whole tapestry at this point.”

On Pattinson — who is hoping superhero fame differs from fanfare surrounding the Twilight franchise — Reeves knew Pattinson was the right fit for his Bruce Wayne from “day one.”

“He’s an amazing actor, he’s an incredible actor, and in this business you get pigeonholed for one thing, and if it goes off well, then that’s the only thing you’re gonna be known for. For someone like him, that’s really not a fair assessment,” Giacchino said of Pattinson. “He is an amazing actor who can do pretty much anything, and that’s what I’m excited about, to see him in this role doing something different.”

When asked if he’s seen Pattinson’s suit, so far unrevealed by studio Warner Bros., Giacchino wouldn’t divulge any details on the top-secret costume. With a laugh and a smile, Giacchino said: “I’ve seen it!”

Also starring Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, John Turturro, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell, The Batman opens June 25, 2021.