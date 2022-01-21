The Batman: DC Fans React to Movie’s Long Run Time

After a long wait, Matt Reeves’ The Batman is finally scheduled to hit theaters in March. There have been many actors to don the cowl over the years, and the latest is Robert Pattinson. The story is expected to follow “Batman in his early years,” which will take a bit longer than some fans were expecting. It was reported earlier today that the upcoming movie will be nearly three hours long, clocking in at 2 hours and 47 minutes (or 167 minutes) without credits. While some people find the runtime to be a bit extensive, most DC fans are hyped about their extra time with Batman. In fact, many people have taken to Twitter today to celebrate the news.
Before checking out some of the reactions from excited DC fans on Twitter, you can read the official synopsis for The Batman here: “In his second year of fighting crime, Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting.” In addition to Pattinson, the movie is set to star Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and Colin Farrell as Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobblepot.
You can check out some of the tweets hyping up The Batman‘s runtime below…