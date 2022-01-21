The Batman: DC Fans React to Movie’s Long Run Time

After a long wait, Matt Reeves’ The Batman is finally scheduled to hit theaters in March. There have been many actors to don the cowl over the years, and the latest is Robert Pattinson. The story is expected to follow “Batman in his early years,” which will take a bit longer than some fans were expecting. It was reported earlier today that the upcoming movie will be nearly three hours long, clocking in at 2 hours and 47 minutes (or 167 minutes) without credits. While some people find the runtime to be a bit extensive, most DC fans are hyped about their extra time with Batman. In fact, many people have taken to Twitter today to celebrate the news.

Before checking out some of the reactions from excited DC fans on Twitter, you can read the official synopsis for The Batman here: “In his second year of fighting crime, Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting.” In addition to Pattinson, the movie is set to star Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and Colin Farrell as Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobblepot.

You can check out some of the tweets hyping up The Batman‘s runtime below…

Best News

Oh, also, #TheBatman being confirmed as THREE HOURS is the best thing to ever happen to me pic.twitter.com/8AKcz8Tbnz — Battman 🦇 (@BatmanFiles) January 19, 2022

Life’s Highlight

This will be the best three hours of my life #TheBatman https://t.co/AzCUzQw3zi — Bishop 🦇 (@B1sh0p04) January 20, 2022

Remember Endgame?

I love that every time we get a long comic book movie, the internet pretends like it’s the first movie that’s ever been longer than 90 minutes 😝 #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/4nFfZiGs0o — Holy BatCast (@HolyBatCast) January 20, 2022

All For RBatz

Trust

I'm choosing to trust that Matt Reeves & co will justify #TheBatman's running time, but it's worth noting that the best Batman film to date is only 75 minutes long. #MaskOfThePhantasm https://t.co/bYLe5ieooy pic.twitter.com/O3QeMtBd7Y — Amon Warmann (@AmonWarmann) January 20, 2022

She’s Right And She Should Say It

Someone: “But does #TheBatman HAVE to be three hours long?”

Me: pic.twitter.com/YARXAQXot4 — Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) January 20, 2022

Matt’s Movie

Is It March Yet?

Give me a 3 hour long epic of #TheBatman GIVE IT!!! pic.twitter.com/p65ZtlkycA — 𝙳𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝚄𝚙𝚍𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚜 (@SaltyDooks) January 20, 2022

Thumbs Up

#TheBatman Movie is almost 3 hours long. And I'm Here For It. pic.twitter.com/YVDpjBH7JJ — Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) January 20, 2022

Batman Is Here To Stay

#TheBatman will be 2 hours and 55 minutes long PLUS 8 minutes of credits, making it the longest solo #Batman film of all-time! pic.twitter.com/n0GiCXjS1j — Slightly Off Topic (@SlightlyOffTpic) January 20, 2022

Training

#TheBatman could be 3 hours long so I want to recommend 3 Three Hour movies that I love so you can train your bladder! 🦇 #FilmTwitter pic.twitter.com/lwJ5cYgFxr — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) January 16, 2022

Why Not Four Hours, Though?