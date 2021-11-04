The Batman Official Synopsis Released By Warner Bros.

The Batman is starting to roll out some content on the way to its March 2022 release date, following the epic new trailer that dropped during the 2021 DC FanDome. Warner Brothers has kept everybody tight-lipped about their involvement in and around the upcoming DC Comics film starring Robert Pattinson but it looks like the slow trickle of content and information is starting to roll. The new synopsis for The Batman was released on an official Warner Brothers website. Though it doesn’t offer too specific of insight in regards to the plot of the film, it does seem to paint a picture for its tone.

“The Batman is an edgy, action-packed thriller that depicts Batman in his early years, struggling to balance rage with righteousness as he investigates a disturbing mystery that has terrorized Gotham,” the synopsis reads. “Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting.”

The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves with an all-star cast surrounding Pattinson. Appearing in the film are Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, Barry Koeghan, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, John Torturro, and more. The film is also slated to feature a musical score from the now-legendary composer Michael Giacchino, known well for his work on LOST, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and more.

In an interview with ComicBook.com in August of 2021, The Batman’s Commissioner Gordon actor Jeffrey Wright had nothing but praise for Pattinson’s work as the Caped Crusader. “We all made this film together, Rob and Zoë [Kravitz] and Colin [Farrell] and John Turturro, all of us working under Matt Reeves’ direction, to create these characters and a Gotham that was specific to our film,” Wright said. “And so whatever we do individually is kind of a reflection of what we’re all doing and what Matt’s vision is. And it’s a very specific one. It’s a bit more of a throwback to the DC, as in Detective Comics, of it all.”

Are you excited to see The Batman? Drop your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram! The Batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022.