Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Reacts to Barry Keoghan in The Batman

The wait for The Batman has been a long one thanks to multiple pandemic delays, but for most DC fans, the movie was worth the long delay. The film is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with an 85% critics score after 330 reviews and a 92% audience score after 2,500+ reviews. The cast for the film was announced way back in 2019, but Eternals and Dunkirk star Barry Keoghan was publicly added to the cast shortly after the project’s first trailer dropped. Now that the movie has been released, fans finally know who the actor is playing, and it’s been a trending topic on social media all day. Without spoiling anything, one person who reacted to Keoghan’s brief role in the movie was Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings star, Simu Liu.

“Damn @BarryKeoghan,” Liu wrote. Keoghan quote-tweeted the post with a heart emoji. You can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson in the titular role, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and Colin Farrell as Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobblepot.

“There were scenes we cut that I liked,” director Matt Reeves previously explained. “In fact, there’s a scene with the unseen prisoner [Keoghan], who appears at the end of the movie in Arkham [Asylum] with the Riddler. There was an earlier scene where Batman went to Arkham to try to profile the Riddler, and Barry is in that scene. It’s a very cool scene, and I’m sure we’ll release the scene after the movie comes out, because it’s a really cool deleted scene.”

“There’s nothing that I took out of the movie that I wish was in it,” Reeves added. “This is the cut of the movie. I mean, there’s no, it’s not like there’s some other [director’s cut]. The amazing thing is I got to make the movie that I wanted to make, and that’s this movie.”

“I really believe in what we’ve done and I’d be excited to tell more stories… We are already telling other stories in the streaming space, we’re doing stuff on HBO Max, we’re doing a Penguin show with Colin [Farrell], which is gonna be super cool,” Reeves shared with The Independent at The Batman‘s premiere. “And we’re working on some other stuff, too, but we have started talking about another movie.”

What did you think of Keoghan’s brief appearance in The Batman? What do you think the future holds for the franchise? Tell us in the comments!

The Batman is now playing exclusively in theaters.