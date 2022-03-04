The Batman Director's First Hit Movie Is Coming to HBO Max

✖

All eyes are on director Matt Reeves, with his long-awaited The Batman film debuting in theaters next year. Fans are definitely curious to see his take on the DC Comics mythos — and if you're among those who would like to check out the earlier parts of his filmography, HBO Max will soon have you covered. Reeves' 2008 cult classic film, Cloverfield, will be streaming on the service beginning on Wednesday, September 1st. This will give fans to check out the unexpected found-footage monster movie, which stars Odette Annable, Jessica Lucas, Lizzy Caplan, and Michael Stahl-David.

In Cloverfield, a group of friends venture deep into the streets of New York on a rescue mission during a rampaging monster attack. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that a proper sequel to the film is in development, with Joe Barton, who recently tapped showrunner for The Batman spin-off TV series, writing the script. Reeves is expected to executive produce, alongside J.J. Abrams as producer.

Cloverfield technically already released two sequels — 10 Cloverfeild Lane and The Cloverfield Paradox, the latter of which was surprise released on Netflix following the Super Bowl in 2018. While the films share very loose canon and wildly different alien threats, there apparently was an effort to potentially have their stories cross over.

“We’ve talked about versions of things,” Abrams said in 2018 of the movies potentially crossing over. “When we did 10 Cloverfield Lane, we were thinking Michelle – the character Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays – it’s such a sort of weird origin story of this kind of incredibly, I think, awesome heroine. The idea of following her story is really cool. And then at one point, we were like, ‘You know what would be really cool? What if they crossed paths with Gugu [Mbatha-Raw]’s character Ava?'"

“You start to think of ‘what ifs,’” Abrams continued. “And I think the bigger ideas that we’ve had about where this thing goes haven’t necessarily been those ideas, but they’ve kind of been fun theoretical offshoots.”

Are you excited to see Cloverfield hit HBO Max? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!