The Batman Drops a Huge Wave of Funko Pops: Exclusive Bruce Wayne Figure Added

There have been action figures, LEGO sets, and hoodies based on the upcoming The Batman film, but the moment that many collectors have been waiting for has finally arrived. Funko has launched their first wave of The Batman Pop figures, and it includes a little bit of everything. UPDATE: Walmart recently added their exclusive The Batman Funko Pop 4-pack priced at $39.88. You can pre-order it here. Pop In a Box will deliver their exclusive Bruce Wayne figure starting today, January 21st at 9am PST / 12pm EST. You’ll be able to pre-order that figure right here.

In the common lineup, there are Pop figures based on Robert Pattinson’s Batman, Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman, Paul Dano’s Riddler, and Colin Farrel’s Penguin. There are Batmobile and Selina Kyle Motorcycle Pop Rides, 10-inch Pops, Chase figures, Pop Plush, Pop Keychains, and more. Pre-orders for all of these items can be found here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. A breakdown is available in the list below along with details on the exclusives.

Naturally, there are also some big Funko Pop exclusives to collect in The Batman wave. This includes a battle damaged Batman Funko Pop at Hot Topic (Coming Soon), an unmasked Batman / Bruce Wayne at Pop in a Box, a wingsuit Batman at the Funko Shop (Coming Soon), and a Bruce Wayne figure at Target. Walmart will also have an exclusive 4-pack that combines Batman, Catwoman, Penguin, and The Riddler Pops from the common lineup. UPDATE: Walmart’s exclusive 4-pack is available to pre-order now.

A synopsis for The Batman reads: “From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne.

“Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.”

“When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.”

The Batman arrives in theaters on March 4th, 2022.