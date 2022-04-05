DC Comics Turns Elmo Into The Batman for Rocco Feud

Elmo decided to dress up as Batman and DC Comics added their own lore to his feud with Rocco. If you can remember the early weeks of this year, the Sesame Street character’s beef with a pet rock dominated social media. So, this week, Elmo put on the cape and cowl for all his followers. After presenting the Internet such an image, DC really had no choice but to parody the interaction between Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight and Paul Dano’s Riddler in The Batman. The idea of Elmo yelling “what have you done?!?!?” at a rock with a Joker smile is, simply put, hysterical. But, also weirdly symbolic of 2022. Everything has memetic potential if you just try hard enough. Check out Elmo’s big confrontation down below.

On Twitter, the beloved character posted, “Elmo wanted to feel more confident today, so Elmo put on a very special uniform! Yeah baby!” And then the quote tweets got rolling. For those interested in the deep lore, Elmo asked his followers in January, “Has anybody ever seen a rock eat a cookie? Elmo is just curious.” Of course, there were laughs. But, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also weighed in with some wordplay of his own.

The Rock replied, “Yes, my friend. This Rock devours cookies. All kinds of cookies I’ll introduce you to #CheatMeals and it’ll change your life. Tell Cookie Monster to move it over, cuz I’m coming to Sesame Street to kick ass and eat cookies. And I’m almost all outta cookies.”

Things are going just great for Elmo right now. He’s got his late-night show extended and he’s clearly weathering the Twitter experience well.

“We’re thrilled to continue creating new Sesame Street adventures with HBO Max, giving children and families new ways to explore the neighborhood they love,” Ed Wells, Sesame Workshop’s EVP and Head of Global Media and Education previously wrote. “This season of The Not-Too-Late Show is packed with all-new ways to learn and play together; we can’t wait for kids and families to experience it.”

Did you have a laugh at Elmo’s interrogation technique? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!