Gritty The Batman Fan Art Shows Andy Serkis as Alfred

Andy Serkis is heading to Gotham City as Alfred Pennyworth and thanks to the wonderful mind of fan art legend BossLogic, we now have a look at what the Black Panther star could look like as the Caped Crusader’s iconic butler. Shared late Tuesday night, BossLogic created a gritty take on the character with the assumption Alfred himself might get in on some of the action in The Batman. Using some younger pictures of Serkis, the artwork shows Alfred’s towel and pristinely white gloves bloodied as he stands in front of a Batman costume. See the art for yourself in its full glory below.

Serkis is set to join a star-studded cast that includes Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne/Batman), Zoe Kravitz (Selina Kyle/Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (Jim Gordon), Paul Dano (The Riddler), and Collin Farrell (The Penguin). Filmmaker Matt Reeves previously explained he’s hoping to stray away from a traditional origin story and instead, diving into Batman’s worlds-best detective abilities.

“I went on a deep dive again revisiting all my favorite comics. Those all inform by osmosis,” Reeves explained last summer. “There’s no continuation of the Nolan films. It’s very much trying to find a way to do this as something that for me is going to be definitively Batman and new and cool.”

“Obviously we’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that,” the director added. “We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman though and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me, since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”

Warner Bros. has dated The Batman for June 25, 2021. Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

