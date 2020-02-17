Epic Batman Fan Art Compares Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, and Robert Pattinson

Last week, a new age officially arrived when Matt Reeves unveiled the first look at Robert Pattinson as Batman. In a quick video posted to Vimeo, Pattinson was in his full Caped Crusader gear, as a piece of Michael Giacchino’s ominous score played in the background. The Lighthouse alum is just another in a long line of actors to play the character such as Christian Bale and Ben Affleck. It’s one of those Hollywood roles where the comparison between actors is inevitable, from Adam West to Michael Keaton, Pattinson, and beyond. As such, one eager fan of the character has put together a fan art comparing the last three Batmen in a pretty epic set-up.

According to Reeves himself, Pattinson’s take on the legendary comics will be different from his predecessors for one major reason — The Batman will put a heavy emphasis on the character’s work as a detective first and foremost. “It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves said early last year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He added, “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

Reeves has an additional level of freedom per se, considering his take on the character won’t be confined to the DC Extended Universe as of yet. It will be a Batman movie first, the director’s said.

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey is in theaters now while The Batman is scheduled to hit theaters June 26, 2021.

Other upcoming DC movies include Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.