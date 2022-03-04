The Batman Fans Are Comparing Robert Pattinson’s Performance With Christian Bale

Fans of the Dark Knight are starting to compare the performance of The Batman‘s Robert Pattinson to that of his predecessor, Christian Bale. 2005’s Batman Begins was the first installment in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy, followed by 2008’s The Dark Knight and 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises. The time between Robert Pattinson and Christian Bale brought us Ben Affleck’s Caped Crusader, but The Batman is the first solo movie since Bale put on the suit. Therefore, fans have begun to compare Pattinson and Bale, especially with The Batman now being in theaters worldwide.

Bale already has the upper hand with three stints as Batman, though there are already talks of spinoffs and sequels for The Batman. If Pattinson had a vote, it would go to The Court of Owls being his antagonists in a follow-up to his DC movie. “I was definitely thinking Court of Owls is probably gonna be in the sequel,” Pattinson told Vanity Fair when discussing a sequel. “It definitely seems like– I mean, I am literally just guessing, I just keep saying it.”

As for spinoffs, one is going to be centered on Colin Farrell’s Penguin. Instead of centering a movie on The Penguin, director Matt Reeves revealed how Warner Bros. enjoyed his pitch so much that they turned it into a series for HBO Max. “And they were like, ‘Oh, we want to do that as a show,’” Reeves told Variety. The filmmaker won’t be jumping directly into developing any follow-ups, instead choosing to take a much-needed break.

“He spent five years from conception to completion of this,” Pattinson said. “He’s very, very, very one-track-minded — well, one-project-minded, I guess. Until this comes out, I doubt he’s thought about the next steps yet. Or maybe he has, and he hasn’t told me.”

Fans may be trying to form a rivalry between the Batman actors, but behind the scenes, there appears to be mutual respect. Bale told his successors Robert Pattinson and Ben Affleck to make sure their Bat-suits had Bat-zippers.

“Wait, that happened to [Affleck], too? That’s crazy,” Pattinson said of Bale’s advice about access for bathroom breaks in an interview with BBC Radio 1. “It’s just like Christian to say that to people: ‘You gotta [have a zipper].’ Christian obviously had a lot of accidents, he’s very concerned about it (laughs).”

