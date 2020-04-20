DC Fans Are Panicking After Release Dates Change for The Batman, The Flash, and Shazam! 2

Not even our favorite superheroes are immune to the fallout of the ongoing pandemic. Shortly after Marvel Studios rearranged its release calendar due to the novel coronavirus, Warner Bros. Pictures has done the same for its upcoming roster. Release dates have changed for The Batman, The Flash, and the sequel to Shazam! which has thrown the fandom into a frenzy. And if you check online, well - it won't be hard to find chatter about the shifts.

For those out of the loop, the news dropped today. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed The Batman is pushing back its release date from June 2021 to October 2021, giving it a similar release window to The Joker. This decision came after production on The Batman was shutdown overseas as the coronavirus continued to spread outside of China and into Europe.

Now, it seems two other films are joining in on the shift. The Flash is going against status quo by shifting up its release date from July 2022 to June 2022. The sequel to Shazam! will follow suit with a delay from April 2022 to November 2022.

These final two flicks are a bit of a surprise, and The Flash has fans gossiping in particular. For one, this blockbuster has been marred by date changes time and again. It has gone through a slew of directors as many have parted The Flash due to creative differences. Now, The Flash seems to be trekking positively with an earlier release date, but a recent bout of controversy involving star Ezra Miller has fans curious whether the actor will be asked to reprise his role.

As you can see below, fans are reacting to the date changes in their own way, but fans seem to be rather positive about the moves. These are rather extraordinary times we are living through, and if it takes a delay to get The Batman done right under the circumstances, then fans are willing to wait for it.

What do you make of this latest release date shake-up? Do things bode well for these upcoming blockbusters? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!