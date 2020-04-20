The Flash Movie and Shazam! Sequel Get New Release Dates

✖

Shazam! 2 and The Flash have new release dates in the latest DC Films movie schedule shuffle. With The Batman moving into October of 2021, The Flash is getting bumped up a month, opening June 3rd, 2022 instead of July 4, 2022 while Shazam! 2 is being delayed from April 1, 2022, until November 4, 2022. This all follows the delay of DC Films' next release, Wonder Woman 1984, from June 5th until August 13th. The reshuffle is the result of the coronavirus pandemic shutting down film productions and movie theaters around the world, sending a ripple effect through Hollywood.

In April, Shazam! star Zachary Levi celebrated the anniversary of the first film by saying how eager he is to get to work on the sequel. “Happy 1st birthday to our “little superhero movie that could”. So very grateful for everything this role has brought into my life, and so damn excited to step back into the spandex as soon as we’re ready to rock ‘n roll again,” Levi wrote. “To everyone out there who continues to believe in and support us, thank you. And if you haven’t had a chance to see @shazammovie yet, now is a pretty opportune time to give it a shot, and fill your life with laughter, heart, and joy.”

Director David F. Sandberg told Comicbook.com during the Quarantine Watch Party that the movie was scheduled to film this year, though the pandemic may change those plans.

"Well, we'll see how long this goes, because I mean, we were going to start shooting this year," Sandberg began. "But, I mean, who knows how long this will go on? I mean, it feels like every movie gets delayed now, so we'll see what happens with Shazam! But so far, I've been working on the script. We can still do that, so that's being done and then, yeah, we'll just see in a couple of months how it looks, you know?"

"Some of [the time] has been watching movies," Sandberg says. "We have a little bit of work that we can do remotely, we have meetings via Zoom. I've never heard of that app before this happened, and now it's all Zoom. Yeah, it's not too weird for us. We're indoors a bit more. I'm sitting down and learning new software and doing little tests, things like that."

The upcoming slate of DC Films releases includes Wonder Woman 1984 on August 14th, The Batman on October 1, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on November 4, 2022, The Flash on June 3, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

