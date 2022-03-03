The Batman: Jason Momoa Shares Photos From Premiere, Praises Step-Daughter Zoe Kravitz

The Batman is finally hitting theaters tonight, which means many huge stars showed up to the movie’s premiere earlier this week. One big name to make an appearance was Jason Momoa, who has an extra special connection to the film. Not only does Momoa play Aquaman in the DCEU, but his step-daughter, Zoë Kravitz, is playing Catwoman in The Batman. Recently, Momoa shared a sweet photo of himself with Kravitz’s boyfriend, Channing Tatum, in honor of the upcoming movie and his latest post is also extremely heartwarming. Momoa took his kids to the premiere and shared some fun photos with The Batman cast as well as some kind words for his step-daughter.

“So excited for everyone to see @thebatman @zoeisabellakravitz you’re perfect as Catwoman I’m so proud of you. So excited for @snl next week you’re going to kill it. We had a wonderful time in NYC. Mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children it’s hard enough separating in the public eye. We appreciate the continued privacy through these times aloha j,” Momoa wrote. You can view his post below:

In the caption, Momoa is referring to his recent split with Bonet. However, recent reports have suggested that the couple is giving their relationship another shot. According to HollywoodLife, the pair are living together again and trying to work things out. While at The Batman premiere, Momoa addressed the separation, and said he and Bonet are “still family.”

“We’re just so proud,” Momoa said. “Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies. We’re very excited to just be here… It’s still family, you know?”

“That’s actually the first thing I said to her — ‘Your life’s going to change,’” Momoa explained in a 2019 interview when asked about Kravitz joining DC. “I’ve been hiding for a good solid 18 years and all of a sudden, Aquaman happened and boom! So, that’s the one thing I don’t even know if I’m prepared for — she’s going to be huge. She’s beautiful, she’s talented. She’s going to kill it and [I’ll be like], ‘Well, welcome to the team baby!’”

The Batman is set to star Robert Pattinson in the titular role, Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and Colin Farrell as Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobblepot. Currently, the movie is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with an 85% after 240 reviews. ComicBook.com‘s own Kofi Outlaw gave the movie a 4 out of 5, and called it “a very good re-introduction of the Batman movie franchise.”

The Batman hits theaters tonight.