The Batman Director Confirms John Turturro Cast as Carmine Falcone

Matt Reeves is hard at work filling out his cast for The Batman, having added A-list actors like Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell to the cast as of late. Now, the director himself has confirmed The Big Lebowski star John Turturro has been cast in the film. Turturro is set to play Carmine Falcone, leader of the fabled Falcone Crime Family — an organized crime outfit that’s become an institution of the Gotham City underworld. Reeves took to Twitter to confirm the news with a GIF of Turturro’s character from The Big Lebowski.

In addition to Turturro, Serkis (Alfred), and Farrell (The Penguin), The Batman is also set to star Robert Pattinson in the titular role, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon. In a recent interview, Pattinson said he has no interest in playing a comic book character who’s heroic, hinting this take on the Caped Crusader might be a darker, more grim tone than anything we’ve seen before.

“The only time I want to play someone an audience knows they’re supposed to like is when they really shouldn’t like them,” Pattinson told Variety. “That’s the only time. He’s a very, very, very troubled person. There’s very few of a character that’s regarded by everyone as a heroic character that they know that they need to save the day and they know they’re good. And I always find it interesting to know that Batman, he’s always struggling a little bit, in some iterations of the stories anyway. He doesn’t know if he’s that great or not. And that’s kind of interesting. Walking the line all the time.”

The Batman is expected to hit theaters June 25, 2021. Other upcoming DC Films movies include Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

