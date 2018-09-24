Jon Hamm Reveals His Favorite Batman Stories, Including ‘Flashpoint’

There has been a lot of chatter regarding the next Batman move in the DC Films universe, and whether Ben Affleck will reprise the role or if he’ll be replaced by someone like Jon Hamm.

Though Hamm has yet to officially put his hat into the ring, the actor has praised the Caped Crusader. Now the Mad Men actor is citing some of his favorite Batman stories, including one that should give Jeffery Dean Morgan fans some heart palpitations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While speaking with IGN about his new role in Bad Times at El Royale, the actor finally addressed the rumors about Batman by revealing what comic book runs he loves most.

“”I like the Dark Knight stories, the Frank Miller limited series that they had back in the [’80s],” Hamm revealed.

He then threw in a wrench that showed his knowledge of the wider DCU, perhaps keeping his pulse on the future of the cinematic universe.

“I like the Flashpoint timeline. It was a Flash kind of derivative of Batman, where he changes history and Bruce Wayne dies and his father becomes Batman. It’s very different,” Hamm said.

Hamm has yet to be in any major action role, but his dramatic chops have been vetted over the course of his tenure as Don Draper on Mad Men. He’s already nailed the character of Bruce Wayne in that series, but his performance as Batman is still questionable.

But it’s easy to see that Hamm has love for the superhero and would embrace the challenge if it were offered to him.

“I love the whole universe. I think it’s a fascinating character and a really fun — there’s a reason that that story has kind of kept people’s imaginations going for some time. And mine,” Hamm said.

The future of Batman is still up in the air as Ben Affleck is currently in rehab amid rumors that he could possibly leave the role.

The Batman writer and director Matt Reeves has praised Affleck’s performance in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, but has remained mum on whether or not Affleck will reprise the role.

“From the beginning, what I had always spoken about with Warner Brothers and what I was excited about was being in the Batuniverse and really doing something within that sphere,” Reeves said at a TCA event this summer. “That was always what it was going to be so in that way it hasn’t changed a lot since I first met with them. It’s very much the same thrust if that makes sense.

“A lot of things have happened since then but the movie, and why I’m excited about it, is it continues to be the same inspirations and excitement of what we talked about in the beginning.”

The Batman is rumored to begin production sometime in 2019.