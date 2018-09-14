No, ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harrington Is Not the New Batman

With all of the news of Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck’s potential departures from the DC Comics movie universe, other rumors are starting to crop up of potential replacements.

One popped up stating that Game of Thrones’ own Jon Snow, actor Kit Harrington, has replaced Affleck under the cape and cowl for the upcoming Batman movie. But, alas, that rumor has been proven false thanks to EW’s James Hibberd.

The first time Kit Harington heard about this Batman rumor is when I called his rep yesterday to ask. So no (unfortunately!) //t.co/Z6g8eSJvYD — James Hibberd (@JamesHibberd) September 12, 2018

The rumor was started on a YouTube channel and picked up a minor bit of steam before being debunked, as the fate of The Batman casting remains up in the air to everyone outside of Warner Bros.

Writer and director Matt Reeves might have his own plans for Bruce Wayne, and it remains to be seen if Affleck will return and reprise his role in the upcoming solo movie. Rumors have been swirling about Affleck’s participation ever since he stepped back from writing and directing duties, and recent speculation that he’s leaving the franchise entirely has intensified.

Word of Harrington’s involvement is the latest in a long line of rumors about the film, especially after Affleck’s departure was brought up again in the reports that Henry Cavill would also be leaving Superman behind.

So far, it seems like pre-production on the film is the next step, which would cause some major decisions to be made about the casting process. Jake Gyllenhaal was linked to the role before signing on for Spider-Man: Far From Home, and most recently there were rumors of Oscar Isaac being offered a mystery role.

Reeves last spoke about the film at the Television Critics Association’s summer event, saying that his script was close to being sent to Warner Bros.

“We are working on getting our draft [in] the next couple weeks,” Reeves explained. “Right now, my head is totally into the script. Right now, I’m going to be leaving here to go back to work on the script.”

After rumors were debunked that the movie would be based on Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns, Reeves finally opened up on his plans for the film’s plot.

“I’ve talked about making it a very point of view noir-driven definitive Batman story in which he is investigating a particular case and that takes us out into the world of Gotham,” Reeves said. “I went on a deep dive again revisiting all my favorite comics. Those all inform by osmosis. There’s no continuation of the [Christopher] Nolan films. It’s very much trying to find a way to do this as something that for me is going to be definitively Batman and new and cool.”