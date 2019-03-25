‘The Batman’ Movie Rumored Logo Surfaces Online

The lgo currently being used for work on The Batman may have been revealed. The logo was sent ot GWW writer Thomas Polito, who believes it is legitimate. “He’s [sic] the (rumored) temporary Batman logo!” he tweeted. “If it’s used in the suit, the font and coloring will change, but the outline will remain the same or close to it.” In another tweet, he wrote, “The logo I received for The Batman seems to be legit; if it is, it’s just a temporary placeholder one they’re using internally to put on various pieces of concept art in such. Cross between OG [Batman: The Animated Series] and Telltale logo.”

The Batman is being directed by Matt Reeves. In a recent interview, Reeves suggested the casting process will begin soon, saying “There will be a Rogues Gallery. The casting process will begin shortly. We’re starting to put together our battle plan. I’m doing another pass on the script and we’ll begin some long-lead stuff to start developing conceptual things.”

One of the biggest casting challenges will be to replace Ben Affleck as Batman. Rumors suggest Reeves is looking for a younger Batman for a film set earlier in the Dark Knight’s career. Other rumors suggest that Warner Bros. has already narrowed down the choice to a handful of frontrunners.

He’s the (rumored) temporary Batman logo! If it’s used in the suit, the font and coloring will change, but the outline will remain the same or close to it. pic.twitter.com/tVKcKTVecU — Thomas Polito (@thomasp0003) March 17, 2019

Reeves has stated that his Batman movie is influenced by the classic Batman: Year One comic book story, but it will not be a straight adaptation of any particular comic book storyline.

“Year One is one of the many comic books that I love. We are definitely not doing Year One,” Reeves said. “It’s just exciting to be focused very specifically on a tale that is defining for him and very personal to him. Obviously, we’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that. We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman though, and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”

The Batman opens on 25, 2021. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Shazam! on April 5th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.