‘The Batman’ Director Matt Reeves Is Finally Tweeting About Batman

It’s understandable that fans are worried about the upcoming Batman movie, considering Ben Affleck’s personal problems, the current state of DC Comics movies, and how much progress writer and director Matt Reeves has made.

While he’s yet to reveal anything, it seems like fans don’t need to worry about Reeves, given his activity on social media. His recent tweets indicate that there might be a big announcement coming, or that Reeves is trying to squeeze some last minute research in.

There has been a lot of questions over The Batman and whether the film will be a reboot over if it will continue with Affleck’s version of the character.

Reeves recently teased his vision of the upcoming movie, hinting that his script was close to being completed.

“We are working on getting our draft [in] the next couple weeks,” Reeves explained at the TCA summer press tour. “Right now, my head is totally into the script. Right now, I’m going to be leaving here to go back to work on the script.”

There were rumors that Reeves’ movie wouldn’t start shooting until next year, with his script not being turned in until Labor Day. But now that the holiday weekend is here, is it possible that his tweets are hinting at some progress.

At the TCA event, Reeves continued to offer details about his version of The Batman.

“There are ways in which all of this connects to DC, to the DC universe as well,” Reeves said. “We’re one piece of many pieces so I don’t want to comment on that except to say that I’m focused very specifically on this aspect of the DC world.”

“From the beginning, what I had always spoken about with Warner Brothers and what I was excited about was being in the Batuniverse and really doing something within that sphere,” Reeves said. “That was always what it was going to be so in that way it hasn’t changed a lot since I first met with them. It’s very much the same thrust if that makes sense.

“A lot of things have happened since then but the movie, and why I’m excited about it, is it continues to be the same inspirations and excitement of what we talked about in the beginning.”

Hopefully we learn more about The Batman and where Matt Reeves is at in the process in the coming weeks.